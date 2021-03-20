LABS Group Trading Up 25.6% Over Last 24 Hours (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $25.68 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.99 or 0.00462174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00142046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00700473 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,287,470 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.