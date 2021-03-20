Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 36.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $275,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $542.31 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $185.84 and a twelve month high of $603.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

