Lamden Price Reaches $0.0521 on Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $7.41 million and $51,879.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005479 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.