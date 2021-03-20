Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Landstar System worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.85.

LSTR stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $168.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.31.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

