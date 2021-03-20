Lattice Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Lattice Token token can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 71.3% higher against the US dollar. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $37.65 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.68 or 0.00454122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00141358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00671751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00074183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 tokens. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

