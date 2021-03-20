Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,509 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 317.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,804,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $205.47 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $216.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

