Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $186.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $187.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.93.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

