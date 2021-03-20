Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

