Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Otter Tail at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,957,000 after acquiring an additional 41,966 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 412,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.