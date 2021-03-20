Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 249.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 740.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.58. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

