Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 12,121 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 822.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $1,790,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insperity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1,183.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $95.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

