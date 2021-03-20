Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,738 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

