Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1,046.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

