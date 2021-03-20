Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,205 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,590,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,347,000 after buying an additional 59,950 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 79.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,930,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,034,000 after buying an additional 1,298,436 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,883,000 after buying an additional 380,713 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,187,000 after buying an additional 423,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,306,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,653,000 after buying an additional 189,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

