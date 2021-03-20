Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,803 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,961.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,214 shares of company stock worth $59,616,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $285.22 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.28 and its 200 day moving average is $265.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.