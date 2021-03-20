Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 317.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Global Payments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Citigroup upped their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

GPN stock opened at $205.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.42. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

