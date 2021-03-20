Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $222,000.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.65 and a 200 day moving average of $211.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.54.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,762.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,143,750. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

