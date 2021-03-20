Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 12,631.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Shares of PII stock opened at $135.38 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 410.24 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.36.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

