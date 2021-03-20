Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,659.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,871,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,906,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT stock opened at $147.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.