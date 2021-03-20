Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $45,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hubbell by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell stock opened at $183.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.86 and its 200-day moving average is $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $191.10. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

