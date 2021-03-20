Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after buying an additional 142,148 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Marriott International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $152.28 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 287.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.85.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,787,685 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

