Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 650.0% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,650,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,344,000 after buying an additional 776,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,789,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,197,000 after buying an additional 247,664 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,483,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,894,000 after buying an additional 1,502,320 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sabre from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

