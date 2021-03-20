Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brady by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 22,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $144,422.19. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 21,664 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,190,003.52. Insiders have sold 83,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brady has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

