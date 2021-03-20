Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,362 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Varex Imaging worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $878.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

