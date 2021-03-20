Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,989 First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNC stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

