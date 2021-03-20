Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Varex Imaging worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $878.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

