Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 5,076.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,538 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vector Group worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

VGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.