Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

AEE stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

