LBRY Credits Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.47 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 31% higher against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $141.89 million and approximately $30.47 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.16 or 0.00453416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00066183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00138561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.84 or 0.00666913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00075958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars.

