LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of LCI Industries worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 22.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 38.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,699,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,445,886. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $138.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $154.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

