Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%.

NASDAQ LEGH traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.09. 154,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEGH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Legacy Housing news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,761.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,110,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,050,782.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 12,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $198,780.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,356,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,211 shares of company stock worth $464,707. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.