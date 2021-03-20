Levolution Market Cap Tops $11.08 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Levolution coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $92,567.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Levolution has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00051371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00648306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024609 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00033870 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,487,140 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars.

