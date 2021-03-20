LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. LHT has a total market cap of $126,127.11 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005799 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 198.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.