Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $8.12 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $932,507.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00003541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.62 or 0.00344672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003983 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.