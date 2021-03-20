Lightstreams Trading 32.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $483,773.10 and approximately $2,325.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00051299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.64 or 0.00645932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00069449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024580 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00033993 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.