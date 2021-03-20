LikeCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $110,693.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 38.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and $110,693.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00050740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.00638061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,023,423,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,457,276 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.