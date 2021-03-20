Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Position Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,621 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 62.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNC opened at $63.74 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

