Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Lindsay worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNN stock opened at $165.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $78.93 and a 12-month high of $173.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.56.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

