LINKA (LINKA) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $4,123.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00051299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.64 or 0.00645932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00069449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024580 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00033993 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

