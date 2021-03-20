Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $4.30 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.30 or 0.00007305 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $549.12 million and $84.56 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00017851 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011646 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,499,639 coins and its circulating supply is 127,564,401 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars.

