Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 16.5% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $1,067.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $856.22 or 0.01458745 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000156 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,130.28 or 1.00740567 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 715,827,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

