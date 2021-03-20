Litecoin Price Down 10.6% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $13.50 billion and $2.42 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $202.44 or 0.00344778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,696,115 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

