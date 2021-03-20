Lition (LIT) Price Reaches $0.0086

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Lition has traded down 64.4% against the dollar. Lition has a market cap of $305,346.05 and approximately $64,791.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,713.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,836.31 or 0.03127590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.31 or 0.00344573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.03 or 0.00923180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.86 or 0.00398303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.58 or 0.00355245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.60 or 0.00268427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021342 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.