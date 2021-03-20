Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $841,001.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,558,064 coins and its circulating supply is 21,558,052 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

