LocalCoinSwap Price Reaches $0.0534 on Major Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 66% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $4,941.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00075428 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002845 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000629 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,866,009 coins and its circulating supply is 51,653,233 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

