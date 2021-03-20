Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,816.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,841.69 or 0.03131229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.59 or 0.00346135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.00 or 0.00930001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.56 or 0.00403898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.35 or 0.00355929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00270587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021448 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.