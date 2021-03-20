Loom Network One Day Volume Tops $44.96 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $167.83 million and $44.96 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00641188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.