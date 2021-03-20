Loopring (LRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $716.73 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $716.73 million and $45.43 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00051130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.40 or 0.00639375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,603,056 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

