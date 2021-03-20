LPL Financial LLC Acquires 178,966 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,966 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Enbridge worth $35,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Enbridge stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

