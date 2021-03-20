LPL Financial LLC Acquires 78,526 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,429 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,438 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,513,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,994,460. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $66.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.